Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robert Walters opened at GBX 748 ($9.90) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380.50 ($5.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 692 ($9.16).

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Walters had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 116,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($9.00), for a total value of £792,397.20 ($1,048,838.12).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWA shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.59) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.26) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

