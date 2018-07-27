Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 1,041,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 566,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Roadrunner Transportation Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $560.36 million during the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 311,450 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 83.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 326,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148,442 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 123,930 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

