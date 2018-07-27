River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 96,076 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,076 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of Polaris Industries opened at $105.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

