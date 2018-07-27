River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 134,712 Shares of Aircastle Limited (AYR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aircastle by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aircastle by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle opened at $20.56 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $167,441,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

