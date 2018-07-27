Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $21.93 million and $1.61 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015002 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,580,791 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, C2CX, Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.