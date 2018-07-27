Riot Blockchain (RIOT) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been given a $10.00 target price by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 35,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,168. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a negative net margin of 2,726.37%. research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

