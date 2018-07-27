RGC Resources (RGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) will announce its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of -0.08. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

