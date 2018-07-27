RFG Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

RFG Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,165,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

