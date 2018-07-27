RFG Advisory Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Total SA (TOT) Stock

RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Total during the second quarter worth about $3,612,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Total during the second quarter worth about $2,859,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 1.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 305,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the second quarter worth about $51,556,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $64.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.7302 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

