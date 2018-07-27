RFG Advisory Group LLC Has $425,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

RFG Advisory Group LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,643,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

T. Rowe Price Group opened at $121.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

