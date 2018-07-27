REX American Resources (REX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. REX American Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.588739625092 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get REX American Resources alerts:

NYSE:REX opened at $76.35 on Friday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.48.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.56. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.82 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.