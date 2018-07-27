Reviewing Metro Bank (MBNKF) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 11.55 N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $7.02 billion 0.40 $657.60 million $0.60 13.33

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metro Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 8.12% 7.90% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

