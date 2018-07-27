Reviewing Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) & NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) and NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and NESTLE S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group 2.81% 8.32% 4.91% NESTLE S A/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hain Celestial Group and NESTLE S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 8 5 0 2.29 NESTLE S A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than NESTLE S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NESTLE S A/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NESTLE S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NESTLE S A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hain Celestial Group does not pay a dividend. NESTLE S A/S pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and NESTLE S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.85 billion 1.09 $67.42 million $1.22 23.46 NESTLE S A/S $91.22 billion 2.79 $7.30 billion $3.41 23.95

NESTLE S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hain Celestial Group. Hain Celestial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NESTLE S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats NESTLE S A/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. The company's grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it provides snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, puffs, and popcorn; specialty teas, including herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea lattes; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, and sunscreens and lotions; and poultry and protein products, such as turkey and chicken products. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Nescafé original, Coffee-Mate, Nescafé Original 3 in 1, Nescafé Gold Blend, Nescafé Shakissimo, and Nescafé Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Stouffer's, Hot Pockets, Buitoni, DiGiorno, Jacks, Herta, TombStone, Thomy, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Chef, Chef-Mate, Maggi, Milo, Minor's, Nescafé, Nestea, Sjora, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Nutren Junior, Peptamen, and Resource brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Extrême, Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Nestlé Ice Cream brands; and petcare products under the Purina Cat Chow, Alpo, Felix, ONE, Pro Plan, Chef Michael's, Gourmet, Fancy Feast, Beneful, Dog Chow, Bakers Complete, and Friskies brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

