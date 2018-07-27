Reviewing Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) and PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biloxi Marsh Lands and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Volatility and Risk

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands -1,662.74% N/A N/A PennantPark Investment 38.78% 8.17% 4.43%

Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. PennantPark Investment pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $100,000.00 232.38 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $124.53 million 4.23 $61.71 million $0.79 9.39

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments. The Company’s debt investments may generally range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and, are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. In addition, it may invest up to approximately 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. It invests in sectors, such as aerospace and defense; energy/utilities; auto sector; environmental services, and beverage, among others. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.