Reviewing BankFinancial (BFIN) & Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.84 $9.00 million $0.63 27.13 Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) $75.10 million 4.89 $14.43 million $0.95 25.36

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BankFinancial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial currently has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BankFinancial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.70% 6.63% 0.82% Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) 19.24% 6.92% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) beats BankFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and investment securities; and commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans, including loans on deposits, automobile loans, mobile home loans, and various other installment loans. In addition, the company provides various community banking services, such as online banking and bill payment services, mobile banking, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, and debit and ATM card services. It operates through a network of 22 branch offices in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in West Point, Georgia.

