Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 83,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income opened at $55.76 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

