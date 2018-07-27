Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,346 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $3,525,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,930.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 101.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

