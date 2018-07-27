Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

