Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $530,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Stock

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

