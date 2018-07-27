Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Receives $129.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of RH opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $1,561,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $625,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,216.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,450. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

