Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Resources Connection by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Resources Connection opened at $15.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

