Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

