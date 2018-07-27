Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ellie Mae Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ELLI)

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellie Mae in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Weaver expects that the software maker will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ellie Mae’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Shares of Ellie Mae opened at $109.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $116.90.

In related news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $286,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $769,222.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,443 shares of company stock worth $5,193,610 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 36.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 238.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

