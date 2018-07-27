Regis (RGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Regis opened at $17.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $820.59 million, a P/E ratio of 296.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Regis has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Regis had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regis by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

