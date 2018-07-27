Regalcoin (REC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $272,486.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015088 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

