ReeCoin (REE) Market Cap Hits $175,206.00

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One ReeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.02997140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00774971 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00034203 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014789 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin (CRYPTO:REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech . ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

