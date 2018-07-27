Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Lion Hotels earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0484906396901 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.32. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,208. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 64,523 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $663,941.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,445,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,875,038.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 4,109 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $41,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,892,533 shares of company stock worth $51,793,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

