Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,000 ($92.65) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.80) to GBX 5,450 ($72.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,400 ($84.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($99.27) to GBX 7,300 ($96.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.95) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,016.36 ($92.87).

RB opened at GBX 6,311 ($83.53) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

In other news, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total transaction of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

