Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vinci (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2018 – Vinci was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Vinci was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Vinci was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Vinci was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Vinci was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Vinci was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Vinci was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2018 – Vinci was given a new €93.50 ($110.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vinci traded up €0.72 ($0.85), reaching €82.08 ($96.56), on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

