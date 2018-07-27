Read Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (READ)

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Read has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Read token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, CoinEgg, BigONE and OKEx. Read has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $367,726.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00413370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00173990 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Read Profile

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Read’s official website is read.lianzai.com . Read’s official Twitter account is @READ_Token

Read Token Trading

Read can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, OEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Read directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Read should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Read using one of the exchanges listed above.

