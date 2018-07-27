RDI Reit (RDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.47) on Wednesday. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.95 ($0.54).
RDI Reit Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.