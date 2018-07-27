RDI Reit (RDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.47) on Wednesday. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.95 ($0.54).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a FTSE 250 UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to being the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

