Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) SVP William R. Manzer Sells 1,000 Shares

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) SVP William R. Manzer sold 1,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $17,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $17.52 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Marcato Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 2,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 625,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,547.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 501,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,560,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,865,000 after buying an additional 346,575 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 362,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 279,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.