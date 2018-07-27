Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires 6,405 Shares of Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Kimball International Inc Class B were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 2,262.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 428,706 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 277,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 184,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Shares of Kimball International Inc Class B opened at $16.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Kimball International Inc Class B has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $595.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

