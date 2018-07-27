Ralph Lauren (RL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren surpassed the industry in the past year backed by robust earnings performance in recent quarters. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marked its 13th consecutive earnings beat driven by stringent focus on key initiatives that focuses on core business, improving product assortments and delivering better quality of sales. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Management remains confident of Ralph Lauren’s performance, based on its efforts related to global brand reorganization and constant infrastructural investments. Also, favorable currency rates are likely to aid revenues in the fiscal first quarter. However, revenues declined year over year due to its efforts to improve quality of sales, reduce promotions and improve distribution, alongside brand exits and soft consumer demand. Its North America business also continues to suffer.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren traded down $1.69, hitting $134.98, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $145.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 237,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

