QuinStreet (QNST) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News coverage about QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QuinStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.6283459905394 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

QuinStreet opened at $14.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $3,814,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,740 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

