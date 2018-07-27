Qudian (QD) versus WMIH (WMIH) Financial Analysis

Qudian (NYSE: QD) and WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qudian and WMIH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million 3.73 $332.67 million $1.09 7.61 WMIH $7.89 million 39.82 $25.88 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than WMIH.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and WMIH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian N/A N/A N/A WMIH 29.74% 1.74% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qudian and WMIH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 2 5 0 2.71 WMIH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qudian presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.84%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than WMIH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WMIH beats Qudian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

