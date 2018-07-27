QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of QUALCOMM traded down $0.89, hitting $62.69, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,974,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

