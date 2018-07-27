QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A updated its FY18 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 62,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,709.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,589.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven C. Bloom acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,736.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 118,757 shares of company stock worth $4,221,639. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 17.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

