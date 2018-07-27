Qorvo (QRVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is benefiting from increasing demand in the performance-tier for RF Flex and RF Fusion based solutions as well as for antenna tuning, discrete components and BAW-based multiplexers. Improved demand environment in China is a positive. Expanding portfolio also bodes well. The company’s 5G and GaN solutions hold promise. It is well poised to seize growth opportunities that the corresponding markets offer. Shares of Qorvo have outperformed industry in the past year. Further, Qorvo has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Delayed product cycle at its largest customer is cited to be one of the reasons that are likely to hurt MP revenues. Customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei, among others remains a headwind. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q1 earnings release.”

Get Qorvo alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,597. Qorvo has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,094 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $166,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,507 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.