QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised QAD Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

QAD Inc. Class A traded down $0.70, hitting $51.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,148. QAD Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). QAD Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that QAD Inc. Class A will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $523,013.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,902,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kara Bellamy sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $32,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,036.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $1,263,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About QAD Inc. Class A

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

