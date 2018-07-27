Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Lowered by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, April 13th. KLR Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $147,474.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $2,239,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Continental Resources by 85.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.