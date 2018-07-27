Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Issued By DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of Hasbro opened at $100.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

