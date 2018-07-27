Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Issued By DA Davidson

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Valmont Industries opened at $138.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Financial Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 15,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

