Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors Inc Reduced by Analyst (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

NYSE LAD opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $538,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

