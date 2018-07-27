Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Raised by Analyst (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

HomeStreet opened at $30.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $809.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

