Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Weibo Corp (WB) Reduced by Analyst

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Weibo in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weibo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ WB opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.55. Weibo has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.91 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Weibo’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

