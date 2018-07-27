Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc (WSO) Lowered by William Blair

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – William Blair cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.92%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $185.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Watsco opened at $166.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 1 year low of $141.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 105.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

