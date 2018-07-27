Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2018 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $185.00 price target on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of Watsco opened at $166.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 1 year low of $141.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

