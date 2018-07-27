Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Increased by Analyst

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of WM opened at $88.52 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

