Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings Inc Reduced by DA Davidson (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

VBTX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.